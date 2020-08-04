CLOSE
Feature Story
Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH]

In a game of Never Have I Ever with E! News, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada shares that she’s been catfished multiple times.

The host Will Marfuggi started the game with the reality star and her daughter Shaniece Hairston holding up 10 fingers and putting down a finger for each thing they’ve done.

When Marfuggi asked the mother and daughter have they ever catfished someone and Evelyn shared her story.  Though she’s never catfished someone, she’s had someone try to get her.

“You know what’s so crazy, this actually happened to me twice,” she shared. “They were faking like they played sports!”

Lozada laughed off the fact that she stereotypically has a type, and also admitted to having a finsta (fake Instagram) account to stalk people on.

Watch the rest of the game to see more about Evelyn and her daughter!

Evelyn Lozada Talks About Being Catfished Multiple Times [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close