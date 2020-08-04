CLOSE
Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL Days After Standing For National Anthem

The season-ending injury occurred just days after he claimed that kneeling and supporting Black Lives Matter by wearing the NBA supplied shooting shirt went against his faith.

Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL After Standing For National Anthem

Source: Pool / Getty

Jonathan Isaac stood for the national anthem, opting not to kneel in solidarity with his NBA brethren. Now he will be sitting down the rest of the season following a severe injury.

In what is being described as one of the most ironic moments ever, Isaac, who didn’t rock a Black Lives Matter shooting shirt and passed on kneeling during the anthem, is out for the season following an ACL tear. Following the unfortunate turn of events on the court, Isaac gave an update to his fans tweeting:

“IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns I’m encouraged. Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!!”

The season-ending injury occurred just days after he claimed that kneeling and supporting Black Lives Matter by wearing the NBA supplied shooting shirt went against his faith. During a post-game press conference, he gave a mind-numbing explanation for his decision.

“A lot went into my decision, and part of it is, I thought that kneeling or wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt doesn’t go hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives.”

“So I felt like, just me personally, what is that I believe is taking on a stance that, I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives.”

“I believe that for myself, my life has been supported by gospel, Jesus Christ, and everyone is made in the image of God and that we all forge through God’s glory.”

After suffering the injury, many took to Twitter to reflect on the irony of the situation while not really expressing too much sorrow for the NBA pro.

While we at Hip-Hop Wired do not celebrate professional athletes suffering severe injuries, you can’t help but say welp as well. We wish Isaac a speedy recovery.

Photo: Pool / Getty

Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL Days After Standing For National Anthem  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

