Hol’ Up! Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Nicole Young Is Challenging His Prenup

Dr. Dre his pending divorce would go smooth but wait, there's more.

City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

 

According to documents secured by TMZ, Nicole Young, the soon to be ex-wife of Dr. Dre is challenging the prenuptial agreement. In the court docs, Young states “I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

[caption id="attachment_884753" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] It’s a wrap for Dr. Dre and Nicole Wolf’s marriage. TMZ is exclusively reporting Wolf filed the paperwork on Monday (Jun.29) to start the divorce process ending her 24-year marriage to the super-producer Dr. Dre. As for the reasoning, the celebrity gossip site reports the “usual irreconcilable differences” as the reason Wolf is moving on from the Beats By Dre founder. According to sources close to Wolf, there is no prenup in place and seeking spousal support. According to the financial bible, Forbes., Dre is worth an astounding $800 million, so she should be getting a nice piece of change. Dre and Nicole got married on May 25, 1996. Their union spawned two children, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly, who are both adults, so child support won’t be an issue. Before Wolf married Dre, she was hitched to former NBA baller Sedale Threatt. If you think she’s not pulling in her money, think again because she works as a lawyer. For her divorce proceedings, she will be represented by the high-powered celeb attorney, Samantha Spector. TMZ reached out to Dr. Dre’s rep, but he had nothing to say on the matter. Maybe he will address it when Detox drops. Anyway, Twitter has plenty to say, especially about the fact there is no prenup involved. You can peep the reactions to the Dre and Wolf’s divorce in the gallery below. — Photo: Karwai Tang / Getty

2 years into their marriage things change. Young says, “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void.”

Dre and his team deny that the prenup was torn up. He is willing to pay spousal support and expenses while Young wants a bigger piece of the reported $1 Billion Dollar fortune amassed by Dre while they were married.

Source | TMZ

Hol’ Up! Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Nicole Young Is Challenging His Prenup  was originally published on kysdc.com

