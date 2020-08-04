CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Reebok & Khalid Kick Off “Write Your Legacy” Contest For Aspiring Singers

Just when it seemed like 2020 was hopeless. Enter Reebok and Khalid...

Reebok and Khalid Announce “Write Your Legacy” Contest

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Okay future stars of the music industry, Reebok and Khalid are ready to give someone the chance of a lifetime and give a very lucky person the chance to become the “Lovely” singer’s apprentice.

Reebok and Khalid Announce “Write Your Legacy” Contest

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok and Khalid have kicked off their “Write Your Legacy” contest which allows anyone living in the U.S. to submit a 2 minute video to in which they explain what they want their legacy to be and blessing Khalid with a sample of their singing skills. The lucky winner of the contest won’t just be bestowed with two 60 minute singing and songwriting virtual workshops with Khalid and his producers, Denis Kosiak and Khyrie Tyler, but they’ll also receive a cool $10,000 to kickstart their career along with a year’s worth of Reebok attire.

Khalid explained why he was happy to be a part of the contest saying he knows how important it is for artists to get a helping hand to get their career off the ground.

“The voices of young people need to be heard and amplified,” said Khalid via a press statement. “For me and so many other young artists, music isn’t just a form of self-expression, it is our life, it is our air, it is who we are, it is how we breath and it is how we share our stories with the future. I am thrilled to help an upcoming artist find their voice and write their own legacy.”

The contest ends on August 18th with the winner being notified on September 1.

Anyone living in the U.S. and interested in taking the chance of lifetime can submit their videos to Reebok.com/legacy.

Good luck and God speed to all who enter. We’re rooting for y’all.

Reebok and Khalid Announce “Write Your Legacy” Contest

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Reebok & Khalid Kick Off “Write Your Legacy” Contest For Aspiring Singers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close