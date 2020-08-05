CLOSE
Tina Knowles: Tells Vogue To Hire More Black Photographers

Tina Knowles is standing up for all the black photographers… Momma Beyonce tells Vogue that they need to hire more black photographers.

via Page Six:

Lawson, 66, posted a picture of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on Instagram Monday night to congratulate him on the cover of the magazine’s September issue, which features 20 activists from around the world, including Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, professor Angela Davis and model Joan Smalls. (LoveBScott)

Their portraits were shot by Misan Harriman, making him the first black male photographer to shoot the cover of British Vogue in its 104-year history.

