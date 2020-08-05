Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

With eight successful studio albums under her belt, countless number one singles, a high selling fashion line and total domination in the beauty industry, there’s not much that Rihanna can’t do. She’s talented, beautiful, successful and exudes a certain sex appeal that only a few can recreate. From the time she first stepped onto the scene in 2005 until now, Rihanna has solidified her place as a trendsetting, confident and swaggy star that we all adore and just can’t seem to get enough of. And with her latest cover feature in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, we’ll get another inside look into the mind and persona of the Barbadian beauty as she totally dominates every industry she’s part of.

One of Rihanna’s many appealing traits, as Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, is that she’s always managed to stay down for the cause and for her people. Throughout her growing fame and over 85 million Instagram followers, she’s never stopped using her platform to speak the truth, proving to us that she’s one of us and making us stan her even more. She stood in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, called for friends and allies of the Black community to “pull up” in support of ending racial injustice and contributed over $36 million to Covid-19 emergency response efforts. She’s also successfully managed to build an inclusive fashion and beauty empire which includes her Fenty Beauty makeup line, her Savage X intimates collection and her new Fenty Skin line which just dropped last month. Her ability to dominate industry after industry and create products that are inclusive and “for us” is just as admirable as her community outreach efforts–proving her love for and desire to help her people.

From the products itself to the makeup shade names, Rihanna is sure to leave a piece of her persona in everything she does, making sure to “get it right” for her millions of fans and followers who trust her to deliver merchandise that makes them feel seen. “I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning,” Rihanna told Harper’s. “It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

As Harper’s put it, Rihanna has found a way to truly resonate with her fans. By standing up to social injustices and making her beauty and fashion lines totally inclusive, she’s communicating to communities of color that she “sees you when no one else does” which is what makes Rihanna’s brands so successful in a much more personal way.

To Rihanna, beauty is much more than just about appearances, but rather it’s about “discovery, identity and how you feel as much as you look”. By creating her Fenty empire to be more inclusive, she’s caused a cultural shift in the beauty world to now include full figures, dark complexions and natural beauties, opening the door for people of all backgrounds to be seen, heard and feel beautiful.

Read Harper’s Bazaar’s full Rihanna story here.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce & Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion These Gifts After Her Foot Surgery

Rihanna Dropped Fenty Skin At Midnight And Fans Are Already Waiting At The Door For Their Packages

Rihanna Graces The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: