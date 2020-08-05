George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of Confederate Statues

Unbeknownst to many, George Floyd was honored not just with murals, tribute songs, and marches in his honor, but with a hologram that toured the country.

Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation officially launched “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project” in Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy. Specifically, the hologram tour kicked off July 28 at the site of the former Jefferson Davis Confederate monument which was recently taken down by protestors.

The tour ended quietly on August 1 at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, the church that was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan in 1963.

