Megan Thee Stallion Is A Blonde Assassin On The Cover Of Variety

Megan Thee Stallion covers Variety Magazine’s 2020 Power of Young Hollywood Issue bringing her most fierce look in a platinum blonde wig. Megan debuted on the scene in 2017 with her viral Stalli Freestyle. Since then, she has climbed her way to the top of the rap game with collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign on summer banger, Hot Girl Summer, and fellow Houston hottie Beyoncé for the Savage remix.

Did you know that her name originated from her rapping at a party in college? We can thank Texas Southern University for the hot girl’s stamped pseudonym!

After reminiscing on Megan’s two-year journey to catapulted fame in the music industry, Aswad fast forwarded readers to the scene of the crime on “the early hours of July 12th” with alleged shooter and artist Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion had the opportunity to speak with Variety Magazine for an intimate tell-all interview about everything but what’s been going on in the tabloids and The Shade Room for the last week and some change.

“I’m not the type of person who can stay down for a long time,” she told Variety optimistically and strategically steering away from all questions about the shooting. “I don’t like to be sad or keep myself in a dark place, because I know it could be the worst thing happening, but the pain and the bad things don’t last for long.”

As the featured interview transitioned from negative social media commentary from Basketball Wives reality star Draya Michele to her overall growth, Variety revealed that Megan Thee Stallion’s full-length untitled debut album is set for release by the end of the summer and will introduce a new alter ego in addition to Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow and Suga. On social media, she is pure Megan one hundred percent of the time posting videos of challenges, dances and anything she feels in that sporadic moment. “It’s nothing that’s planned out,” she told Variety about the role of social media in her growth in the entertainment industry and showing off her candid, fun-loving personality online. “I just get online, and my team doesn’t even know until they see it and ‘Oh sh–, look at Megan.’”

The talk between Aswad and Megan Thee Stallion continued to cover her friendship with Nicki Minaj, the influence of Texas on her musical palette, balancing school and work and her relationship with her late mother and grandmother. Holly Thomas, Megan’s mother, “managed Megan’s career until her death,” as noted by Variety and was Megan’s number one supporter from start to finish.

“I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” Megan told Variety about her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and addressing social injustice in her upcoming music. “Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Speaking of music, Megan Thee Stallion is set to release the highly anticipated collaboration with Cardi B, “WAP,” which has been making waves on social media since its announcement earlier this week. Moreover, though there is no definite start date for filming due to COVID-19 and social distancing, the second season of “Legendary,” HBO Max’s ballroom competition show will be returning with the Houston hottie as a judge.

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Blonde Assassin On The Cover Of Variety was originally published on hellobeautiful.com