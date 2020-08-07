CLOSE
Top 10 Little Things that Keep Us Happy During Pandemic!

Young afro woman holding skateboard

Source: izusek / Getty

These are different times for us all and it can be a daunting task of finding the little things that keep us happy. With our outlets like vacations, concerts, and sports, not happening a new survey has managed to find the top ten “little joys” we’ve been relying on during the pandemic.  Check ’em out below:

Playful African American family enjoying a day in nature.

Source: EmirMemedovski / Getty

According to SWNSdigital, here are a few little joys that we rely on:

 

1.  Seeing someone we love after being apart for a while.

 

2.  Sleeping in a bed that’s just been made.

Sheets

Source: Via iOne Digital / Interactive One

3.  Feeling the sun on our face.

 

4.  Getting something free.

 

5.  Having some time to ourselves.

Smiling woman with yellow vest and headphones listening music

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

6.  Hugging someone we love.

 

7.  Finding money we didn’t know we had.

Money Gift

Source: AydAn Mutlu / Getty

8.  Drinking coffee in the morning.

 

9.  The feeling after taking a shower.

Business man using mobile phone

Source: Brand New Images / Getty

10.  Getting a text from someone that says “I’ve been thinking about you.”

For more details, click here. 

Top 10 Little Things that Keep Us Happy During Pandemic!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
