CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH]

Lala Anthony graced the cover of Essence magazine and she opened up about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony.

She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their 13-year-old son Kiyan together.  The show discusses how their families co-parented and when is the perfect time to tell a child about their biological parents.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [PHOTOS]

Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony’s have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she’s living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn’t stop Lala from celebrating her niece’s birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala’s quarantine lifestyle.

Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close