CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Celebrate Blackout Day July 7th By Buying Black!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Blackout Day 2020 Buy Black Owned Cleveland

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Urban One joins in solidarity with African American business owners and the black community for Black Out Day on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!

Urban One is a certified minority controlled and operated African American business, founded by an African American woman.

We are acutely aware of the trillion-dollar impact of our community’s spending power and the importance of supporting and promoting black-owned businesses within our local communities.

African American families and businesses have endured the widening health and wealth disparities gap caused by systemic inequities.  They have also been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Urban One, through all of its platforms, is committed to supporting black businesses, championing black causes and remaining “unapologetically” in service to the African American community.

Black Out Day - Urban One Statement

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

 

Celebrate Blackout Day July 7th By Buying Black!  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 1 month ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 2 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 3 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 5 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 5 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 5 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 6 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 7 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 9 months ago
05.21.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 9 months ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close