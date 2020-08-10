CLOSE
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Happy Birthday, Rickey Smiley!

To celebrate Rickey’s birthday, the show got together to surprise him with Toni Braxton!

She joined to sing and wish him a happy birthday and also to get on Da Brat.  Everyday Brat imitates Toni’s song, “Do It” and she calls her out saying she sounds like Elvis Presley.

Watch the video to hear Rickey’s surprise and Toni making his day!

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close