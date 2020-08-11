CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 11, 2020: Brothers To Biden — 97,000+ Children Test Positive — Violence Across The Nation

1. Brothers to Biden: You Will Lose If You Don’t Select a Black Woman

What You Need To Know:

Alerts have been set for every communications device owned by news and political types as they await the Big Announcement from Joe Biden.

2. Violent Weekend Across The U.S. With Shooting, Looting In Cities And A Gas Explosion In Baltimore

What You Need To Know:

During an early morning press conference, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called overnight violence “an assault on our city.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Almost 100,000 Children Tested Positive for Covid-19 in July

What You Need To Know:

More than 97,000 children in the U.S. tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, according to a new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association

4. Women of Color Fight Sexual Harassment on Construction Sites and Win

What You Need To Know:

Thousands of women spanning many industries have “MeToo” stories, describing years of sexual harassment, verbal and emotional abuse by male co-workers or superiors that affect not only their work but their personal lives.

5. Fed Up With The Federal Reserve’s Lack Of Diversity

What You Need To Know:

There’s an urgent need to diversify the leadership of the nation’s most powerful monetary policymakers to help lead the country at a historical moment of crisis.

 

