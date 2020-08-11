CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ben Vereen’s Son Benjamin Vereen Jr., Dead At 55

Legendary actor Ben Vereen is mourning the death of his son, Benjamin Vereen Jr., reports PEOPLE.com.

The Tony-award winning actor released a statement, confirming his son’s death, sharing, “I am sorry to announce my son Benjamin A Vereen Jr., affectionately known as Benji passed away.” Adding, “Thank you to the public for loving my son.”

Vereen Jr. was also a man of the arts. His father noted him as a talented dancer and choreographer.

NY1.com reports Vereen Jr. had been missing since July 27.

Vereen Jr. is survived by four children.

The cause of his death has not be released.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Celebrities Who've Lost Children

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who've Lost Children

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Lost Children

Celebrities Who've Lost Children

Losing a child is never easy. Unfortunately, for the celebrities listed below they understand the feeling all too well. Celebrities like Tina Turner's and Bill Cosby lost their children as adults but for others like Prince, his child died as an infant. In either instance, no one should ever bury a child. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Check out the full list of celebrities who have unfortunately had a child pass away. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments. We're sending prayers to everyone on the list because grief is never-ending. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:  [sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="BAW Subscribers (Daily)"]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ben Vereen’s Son Benjamin Vereen Jr., Dead At 55  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close