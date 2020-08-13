CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring Ester Dean, Shot Just 2 Days Before Delivering Baby Win [Video]

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

Ciara just shared the music video for her latest track, “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean–and if the video wasn’t amazing enough on it’s own, the singer also revealed that she filmed it just 2 days before she gave birth.

In the visual, directed by Annie Bercy, we are shown clips of Ciara singing and dancing, which are placed in between shots of Black hair, footage of young Black people dancing, and some sacred moments from the recent George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

Just like much of the music being released today, the song is especially prevalent in today’s climate, with demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism still taking place across the country. As mentioned up above, the visual was shot just before Ciara gave birth to her third child—and her second child with husband Russell Wilson–Win Harrison Wilson.

“I am blessed to be able to carry seeds of new life into this world,” Ciara said about the video in a press release. “The foundation of love for my family and the pride for my culture has made me feel rooted in my life, and nothing can knock me down. I am also reminded through my trials and triumphs, everything I need to survive and thrive is rooted in me. Gender nor color of your skin can limit how far you will go in life.”

Check out the video for “Rooted” down below:

Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted” Featuring Ester Dean, Shot Just 2 Days Before Delivering Baby Win [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close