Columbus City School Suspends Sports and Extracurricular Activities

The Columbus City School district has announced that starting August 15th all sports and extracurricular activities will be suspended until further notice due to concerns with COVID-19.
Teams will be able to wrap up all pre-season work and collect equipment before the suspension of fall sports including e soccer, golf, cross country, football, girls tennis, and cheerleading.
CCS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon said on the school’s official website, “Today’s decision is a difficult one, but throughout this pandemic, our top priority has been the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff, and the Columbus community. We all know how important athletics and extracurricular activities are to our students, as well as the fabric of our schools and the communities they serve. But we also know the importance of protecting the health and safety of our students and those communities. We must make our decisions about the fall with that in mind. “
The good news is that sports could come back sooner than later. It all depends on the update COVID numbers, state, and CDC recommendations. The situation will be monitored closely for ongoing revaluation.
Watch below where Dr. Dixon and others go into depth as to how they came to this decision.
