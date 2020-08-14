CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 14, 2020: $26M in 24 Hours — Say Her Name — Fani Willis Makes History

1. Biden Raises $26M In 24 hours After Harris VP Announcement

What You Need To Know:

During the first 24 hours following Joe Biden’s announcement of Kamala Harris as his running mate, the Democratic Party raised more than $1 million an hour, totaling $26 million. 

2. Say Her Name, Breonna Taylor

What You Need To Know:

Five months after the murder of Breonna Taylor by Louisville, Kentucky police, the state’s Attorney General met with her family.

3. Coronavirus Update: White House Releases Suggestions for Reopening America’s Schools

What You Need To Know:

On Thursday, the White House released eight new recommendations for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

4. Fani Willis Becomes First Female District Attorney of Atlanta’s Fulton County

What You Need To Know:

First Kamala. Now Fani. Black girl magic is in ample supply this week as Fani Willis wins an Atlanta runoff election, becoming Fulton County’s first female district attorney. 

5. Is It Time For The Black Community To Greenbook The Art Industry?

What You Need To Know:

The most expensive work of art created by an American artist “Untitled” sold for $110.5 million in 2017 and was created by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Close