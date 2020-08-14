Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark Zuckerberg For It Back

2020 has been a very vocal year for Boosie and now that’s been taken away.
After turning his Instagram into the booty club, the social media platform banned him from the app. The Lousiana rapper pleaded on Twitter to “Mark Zuckinberger” to give him access to his page again after violating the policies.
Boosie’s solution he wants CEO Mark Zuckerberg to talk to him boss to boss and give him an Instagram orientation.
