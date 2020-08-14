Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You Killed Your Goddamn Husband”

The response to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” has been sort of a mixed bag with some people praising the collaboration and others, well, not so much.

But we bet no one saw Tiger King “villain” Carole Baskin hoping on the “WAP” slander bandwagon and not for sexualizing women or anything like that, but for using tigers in her video. Unfortunately for the Tiger King co-star, Cardi B had a little time and not only put her in her place, but reminded everyone of her alleged crime.

The Huffpost is reporting that Cardi responded to Baskin telling Entertainment Weekly that she felt Cardi and Megan used tigers that were likely abused in order to be tamed for their visuals to “WAP” and worried that would just lead to more animal cruelty for future visual projects.

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image, and that doesn’t happen in the wild. It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps,” said Baskin, who added that “big cat pimps” make a living from “beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.”

Who knew Carole Baskin even watched Hip-Hop videos? Just sayin.’

When asked about Baskin’s take on her clip, Cardi said she wouldn’t even humor ol’ girl saying “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” and then adding “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.”

Well, Tiger King did make seem like Baskin did kill her husband and fed him to tigers in order to inherit his property and make be set for life. But that’s just everyone’s humble opinion though. It should be worth nothing that Cardi B was ready to help tiger abuser Joe King get sprung from prison, so maybe that’s why Carole’s got her eye on the Bronx rapper and the moves she’s making.

Watch ya back, Cardi. You may have wolves but Carole’s got tigers!

Cardi B Claps Back At Carole Baskin: “You Killed Your Goddamn Husband” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

