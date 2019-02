PLAY AUDIO

3/03/15- Click the link above to hear why Suge Knight says he’s going blind and who the Bill Cosby of hip hop is. And you’ve got to hear why James Harden is nuts for LeBron James. Comedian Chris Paul has the funny.

MORNING MINUTE: Is Suge Knight Going Blind?, The Cosby of Hip Hop, What Are They Nuts? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Chris Paul Posted March 3, 2015

Also On 100.3: