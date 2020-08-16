CLOSE
News
HomeNews

R. Kelly Alleged Manager Charged With Shooting Threat That Evacuated 2018 Doc Screening

The Pied Piper is cheating all costs even from inside the bing, allegedly.

R Kelly

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Perhaps the only person working harder to cheat than Donald Trump is R. Kelly. An alleged manager of the disgraced R&B singer and accused sexual predator has been charged with calling in a threat during a documentary screening.

Back in late 2018, a screening of the then-forthcoming Lifetime Surviving R. Kelly documentary, which is now on Netflix, was abruptly ended evacuated due to a threat.

Reports TMZ:

Donnell Russell has just been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for an alleged threat to shoot up an NYC theater in December 2018 when the Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” was being screened there.

The feds claim Russell admitted to first sending a cease-and-desist letter trying to end the screening — but when that failed, prosecutors allege he phoned in the shooting threat … and successfully nixed the event, which was being attended by a number of Kelly’s alleged victims.

TMZ broke the story … law enforcement sources told us an R. Kelly associate was a person of interest over an alleged threat that came in just 20 minutes before the start of the screening. Russell was charged with 1 count of conspiracy to threaten physical harm and 1 count of threatening physical harm. Each charge carries a max sentence of 5 years in prison. This, of course, is just the tip of the legal iceberg for Russell.

This is just a side charge for Russell. He is also one of the three (3) men accused of bribing and intimidating witnesses in the federal cases against his client that include charge like child pornography, racketeering and sexual assault.

R. Kelly Alleged Manager Charged With Shooting Threat That Evacuated 2018 Doc Screening  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close