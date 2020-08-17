After 18 years, the murder of legendary Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay may have finally been solved.
On Monday (August 17), two men were indicted on murder charges for the October 2002 slaying of the world-renowned DJ. Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were charged with murder while in engaged in drug trafficking, according to the New York Times and law enforcement officials.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Washington, 56, is currently behind bars in federal prison on robbery charges. The 36-year-old Jordan was arrested on Sunday (August 16).
The legendary DJ was shot and killed inside of a Queens, NY recording studio in 2002. With few witnesses to the crime and no motive to explain his death, the case remained unsolved — until now. The pioneering DJ was a focal point of one of hip-hop’s biggest groups and in 2009, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Latest:
- Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With A Tutorial
- Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief Scholarships [WATCH]
- Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay
- Removed Mailboxes Are Latest Concern Ahead Of House Vote Against Election ‘Sabotage’
- Pat McGrath Debuted New Makeup For The ‘WAP’ Music Video
- Candace Owens’ Blexit Officially Backfires As Biden Enjoys Historic Support From Black Voters
- Kim Kardashian & Monica: Teamed Up To Help Free C-Murder From Jail
- Cincinnati: 4 Killed And 19 People Injured In Shootings Over The Weekend
- Washington Hire First Black Team President in NFL History
- Donnie Simpson To Be Inducted Into The Radio Hall of Fame
Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay was originally published on theboxhouston.com