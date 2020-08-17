Pat McGrath Debuted New Makeup For The ‘WAP’ Music Video

The WAP music video has taken social media and seemingly the world by storm. While many of us are still enamored by the Cardi and Meg collab along with the cameos, there is one detail that we simply can’t get enough of, Cardi B’s makeup. While the Bronx femcee always flaunts a pretty beat, this one was extra special all thanks to the legendary Pat McGrath.
While the mother of makeup was not on the set working her makeup magic, a few of her new products made the cut for Cardi’s makeup look. And of course, Cardi relied on her go-to makeup artist Erika La Pearl to beat her face to perfection.
View this post on Instagram
ROSE RENEGADE ⚡️⚡️⚡ @iamcardib is serving PINK PROVOCATEUR in her WAP music video wearing the *NEW* #PatMcGrathLabs Rose Decadence Collection, including the #MTHRSHP #RoseDecadence Eye Palette, #LipFetish #Divinyl Lip Shine and PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil, beat by the MAJOR MAJOR MAJOR #MUA @erika_lapearl_mua ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Shop the collection NOW at PATMcGRATH.COM. #PMGHowTo FACE — Use fingertips to smooth Sublime Perfection Primer onto the skin — Buff a light, even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘MEDIUM 16’ ‘MEDIUM 17’ & ‘MEDIUM 18’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Layer Sublime Perfection Concealer in ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 9’ & ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 10’ under the eyes and over any imperfections using the Sublime Perfection Concealer Brush — Set under the eyes using the Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder — Highlight the high points of the face using Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo with fingertips — Layer Skin Fetish ‘IRIDESCENT PINK 003’ pigment from the Skin Fetish Highlighter Trio along the high points of the face — Set the rest of the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES — Diffuse ’PEACH DUSK’ eye shadow through the crease with a large fluffy brush — Define the crease & outer corner with ’HEDONISTIC ROSE’ eye shadow — Use a small blending brush to blend ’FUCHSIA FLAME’ eye shadow above the crease & through the outer corner — Apply ’PINK CHAMPAGNE’ eye shadow all over the lid with a finger — Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend outwards into a wing — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes LIPS — Line & define the shape of the lips with ‘STRUCTURE’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil — Finish the lips with ‘NUDE VENUS’ Divinyl Lip Shine
If you’re a fan of Pat McGrath Labs makeup then you know that her offerings deliver a high-shine finish that’s in a league of its own. Cardi B’s baby pink eye makeup included the MTHRSHP Rose Decadence Eye Makeup Palette ($65.00, Patmcgrathlabs.com) that comes complete with six shades ranging from creamy mattes, luminous shimmery shades and a duochrome shade that’s ultra-blendable.
As for her lips, the star donned two of the brand’s unreleased Lip Fetish Divine Lip Shine lipsticks ($36.00, Patmcgrathlabs.com) and the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil Structure ($28.00, Patmcgrathlabs.com). The lippie comes equipped with a high-shine glossy finish that boasts the brand’s lip balm formula, while the lip liner helps to perfectly shape and enhance the shape of your lips. Based on Cardi’s lip makeup, we believe that the lip color was a fusion of sheer pink and brown lip liner. Stunning!
If you’ve never tried Pat McGrath Labs makeup or are looking to expand your collection, these products will come in major clutch!
What say you? Are you digging Cardi B’s makeup look in the Wap video? Will you be adding these essentials to your makeup collection? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!
DON’T MISS:
Slay! Naomi Campbell Named First Global Face Of Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath labs Reveal Next Mothership Palette & It’s To Die For
Pat McGrath Labs Is Coming For Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Throne
Pat McGrath Debuted New Makeup For The ‘WAP’ Music Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com