CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Pat McGrath And Supreme NY Team Up To Give You The Perfect Red Pout

Supreme x Pat McGrath

Source: Supreme x Pat McGrath / Supreme x Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath has teamed up with Supreme New York to bring the beauty world the most exciting lipstick collaboration yet.

Pat McGrath put itself on the map as a quality beauty brand with highly-pigmented shades of lipsticks, shadows, and more. The black-owned, billion dollar company was launched in 2015, and has quickly made a name for itself as a top beauty connoisseur. Legendary fashion brand Supreme New York has given us some of the best street wear styles since 1994. Widely known for their collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Supreme has elevated the definition of comfort and chic.
Together, both brands have joined forces to bring us MatteTrance. In a tweet, the Pat McGrath brand wrote,  “Introducing Supreme®/ Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick MatteTrance™ hyper-pigmented lipstick in shade ‘SUPREME’ developed exclusively for @supremenewyork Fall/Winter 2020.”

The limited edition lipstick will come in one shade, and will be sold on the Supreme New York website. The highly-pigmented red hue will likely come in time for the fall or winter seasons. An official launch date has not been announced.
This collaboration is a fashion and beauty lovers dream. In one product, you get the classic relaxed feel of the Supreme brand, the bold attention to detail of the Pat McGrath brand, and the exclusivity of them fused together. There hasn’t been this much hype around a red lipstick since that time Rihanna x Mac Cosmetics brought us Riri Woo.
Keep your eyes peeled on social media for more intel on the Pat McGrath x Supreme New York collaboration. You can also stay in the know by signing up for their brand announcements on the Supreme website. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you here for these two mega-brands joining forces?
DON’T MISS…

Pat McGrath And Supreme NY Team Up To Give You The Perfect Red Pout  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close