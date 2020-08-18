With WAP debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and making history, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have a lot to celebrate. As a thank you for her sultry verse on the record-breaking track, Cardi gifted Meg a custom Birkin bag!

If you follow Cardi on social media, you already know she loves Birkin bags. Her daughter Kulture even has a few a la daddy Offset. And now, Meg has one!

Cardi sent Meg the coveted Hermès bag with a hand painted image of her panther look from WAP. Inscribed on the bottom was a message from Cardi, “Thank you Meg, I really appreciate you,” it read.

“I know you f*cking lyingggg,” Meg exclaimed peeling back the duster and revealing the expensive bag.

Meg, who recently made headlines after being shot in her feet during an altercation involving her rumored ex-lover Tory Lanez, was able to turn the negative press into momentum for her next big move. After the controversial incident, Meg appeared on several magazine covers, hopped on the track with Cardi and popped up in the club with her feet bandaged. Sis hasn’t missed a beat, especially the way she rode the track on WAP. *Pun intended*

Cardi is also celebrating her latest No. 1 as well as making history for being the first female rap duo to top the charts.

Congrats Ladies!

Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion A Custom Birkin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

