CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Feds Claim Jam Master Jay Was Murdered Over Drug Dealing Dispute

JMJ's name can never be sullied.

Run-DMC

Source: Icon and Image / Getty

After damn near 20 years, two men have finally been indicted in the murder of the late, great Jam Master Jay. However, the details surrounding the rap pioneer’s death are only opening old wounds instead of offering complete closure.

According to the Feds, the motive behind the shooting and death of Run-DMC’s DJ, born Jason Mizell, was due to a drug dealing dispute. Per the prosecutors in the case, JMJ had been allegedly dealing cocaine for six years, and squeezing an old partner out of a deal is what lead to his death on October 30, 2002.

Ronald “Tinard” Washington, 56, and Karl Jordan Jr., 36, were hit with murder charges for rushing into Jay’s Queens studio and gunning him down.

Washington, long ago fingered as an accomplice, was already in prison for an unrelated crime (armed robbery) while Jordan was arrested on Sunday (August 16).

Per the indictment that came down Monday (August 17), Jay was dealing cocaine, but had recently cut his killers out of a deal. Allegedly, Jay had recently purchased 10 kilos of coke from a connect in the Midwest. The intent was for Jordan, Washington and others to distribute the drugs in Maryland.

However, Jay told Washington that he would not be in on the deal.

Per Acting U.S. Attorney Seth Ducharme, Mizell was in his studio on Merrick Blvd. around 7:30pm when Washington and Jordan were buzzed in while armed. While Washington waved his gun at someone inside and ordered them to lie down on the floor, Jordan stepped to Jay and fired two shots, one hitting him in the head and killing him, the other bullet hitting a bystander who survived his wound in the ankle.

“They shot him in cold blood,” said Ducharme according to the New York Daily News.

“Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay,” said Mizell’s family via a statement. “We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope. In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter.”

Consider that Jam Master Jay was murdered 18 years ago—meaning that Karl Jordan, Jr. was just an 18-year-old when he snuffed out the Hip-Hop pioneer’s life. Nevertheless, the greatness and influence of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay can never be sullied.

View this post on Instagram

JMJ FOREVER ❤️

A post shared by RUN DMC (@rundmc) on

 

 

 

Feds Claim Jam Master Jay Was Murdered Over Drug Dealing Dispute  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close