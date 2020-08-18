CLOSE
Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Lit

Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Princess Nokia and Moses Sumney made the cut.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-NATIONAL PARKS

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Few former heads of state have enough influence to still be relevant years after completing their tenure. Thankfully our forever president still has the swag that charmed the nation.

As spotted on Hype Beast Barack Obama’s much anticipated Summer 2020 playlist is here. On Monday, August 17 he announced the drop on his Twitter account. “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” he wrote. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer — including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it.”

Some noteworthy selections include the Megan Thee Stallion’s and Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)”, Princess Nokia’s “Gemini” and “Back At It” by Lil Mosey and Lil Baby. The former POTUS also incorporated some old school vibes into the mix with Nas’ “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park),” Outkast’s “Liberation” and D’Angelo’s “Higher”.

You can view the playlist in full below.

Photo: BuzzFeed

Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Lit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

