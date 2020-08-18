Feature Story
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot Of Nephew

"Welcome To Sweetie Pies" New Season Celebration With An Exclusive Preview Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

James Timothy Norman, better known as Tim Norman of the hit restaurant Sweetie Pies, was arrested Tuesday (August 18) on conspiracy charges that resulting in the murder-for-hire death of his nephew.

According to court documents, Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, and others in order to facilitate to commit a murder-for-hire for money. In 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. When the teen died in 2016, Norman was listed as the sole beneficiary.

Norman had communicated with Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis the day leading up to Montgomery’s death. Montgomery had previously communicated with Ellis before and told him that she planned on being in St. Louis. Montgomery was shot and killed on March 14. Ellis’ phone location information placed her in the vicinity of the murder.

Following the murder, Norman contacted Ellis again via a burner phone, and days later, she deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts.

“Despite being at the scene of Montgomery’s murder at 8:02pm, ELLIS’s first phone call was not to the police, but rather to [NORMAN] at 8:03 p.m., at which time her phone location data showed she was driving in a direction consistent with her returning home in Memphis, Tennessee,” the criminal complaint says.

Norman is currently held without bond at a jail in Madison County, Mississippi. The son of famous restaurant owner Robbie Montgomery and featured player on the reality television series Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s, Norman feuded with his mother in recent years after she sued him for opening restaurants under the Sweetie Pie’s brand without her permission.

