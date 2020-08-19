If 2020 couldn’t get any worst with the current pandemic, it is confirmed that a California resident has been diagnosed with the plague for the first time in five years.
According to a press release from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, health officials believe that the person may have gotten infected by a flea bite while walking their dog in the area.
The county’s health officials are still investigating the case and the person is recovering at home under professional medical care.
CNN reports “symptoms of plague often appear within two weeks of exposure and can include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes, according to the release. Treatment with antibiotics can be effective if an infectious disease is detected early enough.”
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com