CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With New Accusation, Woman Claims She Raped In Soho Hotel

The latest allegation stems from an incident that took place in 2013 according to the accuser.

Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives to Criminal Court

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing over six counts of sexual abuse and has pleaded not guilty to the charges but now faces yet another allegation. A woman says that the actor raped her at a Soho hotel in 2013 after a night out in the city.

Local outlet 1010 Wins reports that the woman, only identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Gooding which detailed the events that transpired before the alleged crime.

Ms. Doe says that while meeting at a Greenwich Village lounge and sharing some drinks. Ms. Doe adds that Gooding then invited her back to the Mercer Hotel in Soho and invited her up to his room so that he could change. The woman writes in the suit that she wanted to leave the room and meet at a downstairs bar but Gooding disrobed and forced himself violently upon the woman.

After the incident, the woman says she fled to the downstairs lobby to meet a friend and left the premises. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial in the matter. Gooding’s team has yet to post a formal response to the lawsuit.

Photo: Getty

Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With New Accusation, Woman Claims She Raped In Soho Hotel  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 4 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close