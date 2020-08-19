OHIO: Statewide Lawmakers Respond to President Trump Calling for Boycott of Goodyear

President Donald Trump is calling for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after rules were made regarding apparel involving him.

He posted on his Twitter account Wednesday that the company has a ban on “Make America Great Again” hats and encouraged his followers to shop elsewhere.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The Akron-based company responded to President Trump’s tweet:

Goodyear issued a statement on the misconceptions and said employees are asked not to engage in any kind of political campaigning in the workplace, in order to create an inclusive and respectful environment.

Here is the Goodyear statement below:

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

Several lawmakers in Ohio came to the company’s defense on Twitter.

It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers. https://t.co/0wI5CT1zjG — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

This shows the problem that @realDonaldTrump has—that it’s more about him than it is about other people. He’s directly saying he wants to put you out of a job. https://t.co/O7GAQFOxt6 — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 19, 2020

The President’s calls for a boycott of Goodyear, a century-old Akron-based company that employs thousands of hardworking men and women, are shameful and unbecoming of the office of the President. In Northeast Ohio, we support our workers. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) August 19, 2020

