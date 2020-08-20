Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On His Arrest, “The Truth Always Reveals Itself”

Back in 2016, Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams went public with her relationship with Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman. She appeared on the OWN series, getting the chance to meet Miss Robbie, and said in an interview at the time about the Sweetie Pie’s manager, “He’s just so supportive. Things are going really well.”

Soon after though, their relationship took a turn, and by 2017, both parties were seeking restraining orders against each other. He claimed she slashed his tires, while Williams publicly stated that Norman was stalking her. She called him a “bat s–t psycho,” a “sick person” and claimed that she was afraid to walk her dog at night out of fear of what he might do. Her efforts to get the restraining order were featured on Season 7 of Basketball Wives. She also shared stories from other women who got in contact with her, alleging they too had witnessed stalking behavior from Norman and even been subjected to violence. Nevertheless, many people thought Williams was exaggerating about the situation, believing that wasn’t anyone to be scared of (and citing his shape as somehow being proof of that). Twitter didn’t believe her, which we noted at the time was “disappointing.” Most recently, claims of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, Jenae Wallick were portrayed as the griping of a bitter ex.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Well, after the news of Norman’s arrest this week for allegedly conspiring to have his nephew, Andre Montgomery, killed in order to obtain money from a life insurance policy, Williams’s story doesn’t sound so farfetched anymore, does it? It’s even scarier to note that the murder-for-hire plot occurred months before the pair went public. With that being said, people wondered what she thinks about the situation. She took to social media to say she was glad the truth was out about him.

“Karma will get you one way or another,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday night. “The truth always reveals itself.”

She also took to Twitter to say she was grateful to have survived Norman and offered her sympathy to Montgomery’s family.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Thank you God for your grace, mercy and favor 🙏🏽 — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) August 19, 2020

Condolences to the family, I can’t imagine this how this dose of truth is hitting.. — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) August 19, 2020

You can see Williams on Basketball Wives talking about living in fear while trying to get a restraining order against Norman (she was eventually granted a temporary one) below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew

Why BBWLA Star Jennifer Williams’ Ex-Boyfriend Filed For A Restraining Order

“Basketball Wives” Fans Don’t Believe Jennifer Williams Was Being Stalked By Her Ex Tim Norman

Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS] 17 photos Launch gallery Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS] 1. Jessica Source: 1 of 17 2. Savannah Source: 2 of 17 3. Alexis Source: 3 of 17 4. Teyana Source: 4 of 17 5. Ayesha Source: 5 of 17 6. Yvette Source: 6 of 17 7. Tamia Source: 7 of 17 8. Jada Paul Source: 8 of 17 9. Monica Source: 9 of 17 10. Giovanni is married to Dallas Mavericks star Rashard Lewis Source: 10 of 17 11. Tori is married to LA Clippers player Jamal Crawford Source: 11 of 17 12. Erika is married to retired NBA veteran Chris Webber Source: 12 of 17 13. Ecko is married to Sacremento Kings star Rudy Gay Source: 13 of 17 14. Faith is married to Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem Source: 14 of 17 15. Lala is married to NY Knicks player Carmelo Anthony Source: 15 of 17 16. Cookie is married to NBA veteran Magic Johnson Source: 16 of 17 17. Gabrielle Union is married to Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade Source: 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS] Real Basketball Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players [PHOTOS]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE