Getty

Jennifer Hudson thinks that her upcoming appearance on “Empire” will give the audience a new perspective on how music can heal people. When she steps onto the screen to play a music therapist that has been charged with treating Andre, she’ll be belting out a tune called “Remember The Music” that she hopes will get others to understand how much music can strengthen the spirit.

“’Remember the Music’ truly exemplifies the power that music can have in all of our lives. In my own life and my own art, I have always aimed to move past barriers and step outside my comfort zone as much as possible,” she told People magazine. “Music has always been a tool that has allowed me to do so. This song really showcases the ability that music has in helping people to find strength and clarity.”

Check out the song below!

UP NEXT: Ciara Becomes A Ballerina!

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Jennifer Hudson Talks ‘Empire’ Song; Ciara Drops ‘I Bet’ Video & More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted March 9, 2015

Also On 100.3: