WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 21, 2020: DNC: Final Takeaway — Trump Associate Arrested — Police Shootings

1. Democratic Convention: Final Takeaway

2. Another Trump Associate, Steve Bannon, is Arrested in Alleged Fundraising Scheme to Build Border Wall

3. Coronavirus Update: Despite Pandemic, Police Shootings Don’t Decline

4. MAGA Wha? A Tip of the Hat to LeBron and the Lakers for Breonna Message Hats 

5. Infor’s Cloud Race Brings $13 Billion Acquisition]]

 

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
