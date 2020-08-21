CLOSE
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith Evans’ Face

He really never knew a love like this before.

Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

There’s a degree of bad juju associated with couples tattooing their partner’s names or faces on their bodies, but that hasn’t stopped Stevie J. The new ink on his abdomen is sure to please his legendary ol’ lady.

The “Hitman” producer posted a video an Instagram Story of him laying on his back while the camera panned up and down his abdomen.  In full display was a giant portrait of his wife, Faith Evans, inked between his lower peck and his belly button.  R&B fans may recognize it’s a replica of her 1998 album cover for Keep The Faith, a project the lovebirds once collaborated on for the song “Lately I.” 

 

This display of love is quite the turnaround from the couple’s violent spat at their Los Angeles home in May. Neighbors called the cops on the couple for a noise complaint and discovered noticeable marks and scratches on Stevie’s face.  Turns out, Faith put the paws on him, which got her cuffed for felony domestic assault.  Luckily the charges were dropped.  

The tattoo looks tasteful, to be fair. Back when the couple got secretly hitched in 2018, they inked their bodies to commemorate their nuptials.  Faith’s grandiose tattoo was a far greater display in comparison to Stevie’s.  Have you seen it? 

Anyway, the paradise they found during a quarantine is one to commend.  Congrats to the couple.

