Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

One of the first VERZUZ battles fans were clamoring for and demanding is finally going down.

VERZUZ announced on Saturday (Aug. 22) that Brandy and Monica would finally go face-to-face with their particular catalogs and classics on August 31. The event would be taking place in Atlanta and, in a first-time move — would be happening at Tyler Perry’s Studios.

Both Brandy and Monica have spoken about not doing a VERZUZ between one another and in the lead up to her B7 album, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer relayed she would be down — if it were a celebration.

“I’m open to it but I haven’t really thought about it,” Brandy told ESSENCE in May. “I don’t know. I’m open. I’m open for sure. I’m not closed-minded.”

Speaking to an Atlanta radio station, Monica said she would be OK with a “celebration” and not a “battle” between the two, given their respective history and fans demand there be beef.

“I can handle a celebration,” Monica said, referring to the two having a “twentysomething” year “feud”. “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort?”

Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

