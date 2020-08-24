Bun B Is Latest To Speak On Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: ‘As An OG In Houston, I’m Standing Up’

Bun B is letting it be known that he supports Megan Thee Stallion after she went on Instagram Live last week and said Tory Lanez was the person who shot her back in July.

Bun B shared his thoughts on Sunday in a lengthy video. Seventeen minutes in, the iconic Texas rapper slammed Lanez and anyone not defending Megan.

“F*ck Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of this sh*t,” Bun B said. “I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode.”

Bun B went on to acknowledge that Megan doesn’t have her immediate family to support her during this time.

“She ain’t got her momma no more, her momma is gone,” he said. “Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would have protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez is some ho ass sh*t. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of ’em, man. F*ck all that though. F*ck all that.”

Bun B further dismissed any excuses folks might be giving Lanez, saying that if he’s “on drugs” or has “mental health issues,” he should seek the appropriate help. Bun B went even further and said men need to check their behavior during this time in support of Black women. He argued that if it was a white woman that got shot, the reaction would be different.

“But nobody is talking about it because it’s a Black woman,” Bun B said. “And y’all can say what y’all want. That’s just what it is.” He argued that if it was “Cameron Diaz or somebody,” it would be a different story.

He continued, “God bless our Black women cause Black women be knowing Black men be in the wrong and they still stand up for Black men. Why? Because they know what white people do to Black men.”

Megan said that Lanez shot her after weeks of suspicions that he was the perpetrator.

“Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video last Thursday. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

The 25-year-old rapper said that she was sharing a car with 28-year-old Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, on the night of the July 12 shooting. Megan said her friend and Lanez’s security were also present and everyone in the car was having an argument.

Megan said that eventually she was “done” with the bickering and she exited the front seat of the vehicle and attempted to walk away. However, this is when she says Lanez shot her from the back seat of the car. Megan denied rumors that she had hit Lanez: “You dry shot me.”

When Megan revealed she was shot back in July, she received support from fans. However, there were some celebrities like 50 Cent who joked about the matter and some folks said they didn’t even believe someone like Lanez would shoot her.

When Megan eventually confessed that it was Lanez, some people still criticized Megan, labeling her a “snitch.” It ignited a conversation, calling on Black men to support Black women the way many Black women would support Black men if they were facing police or state violence.

At first, male rappers were noticeably silent on the matter, but eventually rappers and singers came out in support of Megan. Chance the Rapper tweeted on Saturday, “I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her.

And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 22, 2020

The singer Mario also tweeted, “This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this shit crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!”

This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this shit crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other! — Mario (@OHYESMARIO) August 22, 2020

T.I. went on Instagram Live and called on Lanez to make a statement. You can check out the Atlanta rapper’s words below.

