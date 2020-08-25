After hearing that his son survived eight shots by Kenosha Police, the father of Jacob Blake says that he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors don’t know if the injury is permanent yet.
He told Chicago Sun-Times about his Blake’s condition while driving from Charlotte, North Carolina, to be with his son.
Senior Blake asked, “What justified all those shots? What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”
“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” the father said. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Since the shooting, the National Guard was called after protests and fire started throughout the city. Kenosha also has put a curfew in place.
The police department responded to what was named a domestic disturbance when an officer shot Jacob Blake eight times from the back. The story caught national attention when a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Since the shooting, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.
SEE ALSO:
Graphic Video Surfaces Of Wisconsin Police Shooting A Black Man In The Back
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake Speaks Out
LeBron James Reacts To Kenosha Police Shooting Of An Unarmed Black Man Jacob Blake: “We Want JUSTICE.”
Atlanta PD Killed Rayshard Brooks, Police Chief Resigns & Protests Break Out
Atlanta PD Killed Rayshard Brooks, Police Chief Resigns & Protests Break Out
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police Shooting was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com