CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

COVID-19 Catches Up With Usain Bolt After He Threw A Mask-Free Birthday Party

Bolt also said he isn't experiencing any symptoms and will be quarantining to prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus. 

Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 Following Maskless Birthday Party

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Not even the world’s fastest man could outrun COVID-19.

 

Retired Olympic sprinter, Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 the Jamaican Health Ministry confirmed Reuters is reporting. The news comes after Bolt made the unwise decision to celebrate his 34th birthday by throwing a mask-free soiree. On Monday (Aug.25), Bolt shared a video on Twitter stating he was awaiting test results, but now he knows where he stands.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Bolt also said he isn’t experiencing any symptoms and will be quarantining to prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus.

Friday (Aug.21), which was Bolt’s birthday, he shared a touching photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia describing this particular revolution around the sun the “best birthday ever” in the tweet’s caption.

Bolt shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the day after the party, which we are sure he regrets having. Bolt, who is without a doubt the world’s fastest man, retired at the top of the sprinting world back in 2017. He earned the title after he set an astounding record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Bolt proudly represented Jamaica in 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

While competing, he has won eight gold medals, three in the 100-meter dash, three in the 200-meter dash, and two in the 4×100-meter relay. Following his retirement, Bolt played professional soccer hitting the pitch for the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League for a couple of months in 2018.

We hope Bolt’s story serves as a lesson on the importance of mask-wearing and why holding parties in the middle of a global pandemic is not the smartest thing to do. We wish Usain Bolt and anyone else who caught the virus as a result of attending the birthday party a speedy recovery.

Photo:  Anadolu Agency / Getty

 

 

The Latest:

COVID-19 Catches Up With Usain Bolt After He Threw A Mask-Free Birthday Party  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close