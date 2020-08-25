CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A Man With BDE [WATCH]

Ladies, when you’re looking for a man you know he has to have a certain swagger about him.  He has to have a type of way about him that draws him into you.  That certain thing that you’re looking for is BDE.

Special K drops characteristics and ways of a man that has BDE.  If you haven’t heard of BDE, just listen to find out!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

15 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Continue reading Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

[caption id="attachment_3090116" align="aligncenter" width="732"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights? Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, we got you!  From Y’lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here’s our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn’t mind being by our side during this pandemic.

News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A Man With BDE [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close