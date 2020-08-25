CLOSE
Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For “Brown Skin Girl” Featuring Blue Ivy

"To everything alive, baby, know your worth."-Beyoncé

BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty

Beyoncé is once again snatching wigs.

On Monday (Aug 24) Just weeks after unveiling Black Is King, Bey dropped the stunning standalone visual for “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Saint JHN, Wiz Kid, and eldest Carter heir Blue Ivy with an onslaught of appearances, including Naomi Campbell, Lupita N’yongo, Kelly Rowland among many others. The new visual serves as an extended version of the visual that initially appeared in Queen Bey’s highly anticipated musical film, is now available outside of the Disney+ platform.

“Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately?/ Wish you could trade eyes with me ’cause/ There’s complexities in complexion/ But your skin, it glow like diamonds/ Pigment like the earth, you be giving birth/ To everything alive, baby, know your worth,” Beyoncé sings while beautifully showcasing various hues of melanin.

Prior to serving as a centerpiece to Black Is King, “Brown Skin Girl” first appeared on Beyoncé’s 2019 LP The Lion King: The Gift, which was itself a companion soundtrack to Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King. Queen Bey provided the voice of Nala in the reimagining of the 1995 classic alongside Donald Glover (Simba), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and more.

In other Beyoncé news, the pop icon was spotted in New York city dressed down in Adidas complete with a standard N95 face mask as she left a photoshoot with the athleisure apparel company for an upcoming release from the singer’s Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. While no details about the pieces were made available, any glimpse of the upcoming pieces was blocked by Bey’s previously released Ivy Park/Adidas coveralls.

In regards to collaboration, Bey previously praised the renowned athletic apparel brand for their ability to stay inline with the beliefs of the hitmaker and her Ivy Park Brand, noting that creativity and social responsibility played a large part in her decision to relaunch with the brand.

“Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth, and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader,” Beyoncé previously said in a statement.

Check out the video below.

Beyoncé Delivers Melanin Magic Filled Visual For "Brown Skin Girl" Featuring Blue Ivy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

