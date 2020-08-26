Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory addressed criticism after supporters of Breonna Taylor questioned if activists and influencers were using the deceased victim’s name to clout-chase after the media rollout for a BreonnaCon event organized by her foundation, Until Freedom.

The multi-day “community convention” located in Louisville, Ky. featured a variety of activities and workshops intended to “direct resources, talent and energy towards achieving justice for Breonna Taylor,” according to an emailed press release screenshotted and shared via Twitter. Among the events was a “Bree-B-Q” described as a “community barbeque and concert honoring all the lives lost to police violence.”

My spirit won't rest til I speak on this #BreonnaCon situation some more. One of the things I noticed is that in every promotional photo, #BreonnaTaylor's name is absent & her face is faded or obscured while the images & names of others are clearly seen. That is the problem. pic.twitter.com/Ah2AQm4VuV — Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) August 22, 2020

There were also gender-specific empowerment events that centered their conversations around a bevy of interesting topics: the men’s event promised to “transform, inspire, and activate” by exploring mental health and wellness, while reality TV stars Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Yandy Smith-Harris of “Love and Hip-Hop: New York” hosted a “Taylor-Made” event about “beauty, money and justice.”

They are seriously throwing breonnacon and having a "bre-b-q"??! I'm so disgusted. Worse yet, they're not listening to blm Louisville or the others that have asked them to change the name. Explain to me how beauty and money gets justice for Breonna pic.twitter.com/Hq5WyBrjb8 — CallMeKateAgain (@callmekateagain) August 22, 2020

“The very blatant capitalizing on black death w/this breonnacon nonsense is really gross,” a user blasted on Twitter. “Why would anyone turn this woman’s brutal assassination by police into an all-day empowerment seminar? wtf is wrong w/ppl?! honor her by supporting her family & calling for the end of police.”

In an interview with The Root, Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom, responded to the growing criticism floating around social media in order to clarify how the event was organized behind the scenes. Firstly, Until Freedom didn’t profit from the event, they only “deposited to the community.”

Users also took notice of the design on the flyers and how it boldly advertised reality television celebrities while Breonna’s headshot faded into the background. Mallory claims that’s just an advertising tactic to lure more people to the movement.

“The history of organizing has been using creative tactics to bring people into movements. Many of the women who came out to the women’s empowerment event yesterday were individuals who said they had never been to any of the protests. The influencers were used as a hook to get them in, but when they got there they learned about Breonna’s Law. They learned about what it means when we say to defund the police.”

OK, so…y'all. I only got like halfway thru reading the form when I first tweeted this. Now, I'm going thru the rest of the form and O. M. G. THIS. IS. THE. FEDS. pic.twitter.com/vd9hYLWpx6 — Nah, not available ever (@angryblkhoemo) August 22, 2020

There’s also the matter of the registration created on Google Forms requiring attendees interested in joining the “direct action” if they were willing to be arrested at the event. It also asked for emergency contact information, birth date, and a passport or driver’s license number. Mallory claims its just a preferred vetting tool aimed to keep their attendees safe from trolls and aggressors.

And as for the creativity behind the “BreonnaCon” and the other aptly named activities, Breonna’s family had hands-on involvement with it.

“There were no internal issues within Until Freedom about using the name,” said Mallory. “Especially not when Tamika Palmer (Breonna’s mother) and her family members and her family attorneys were here working with us when the concepts were developed,” she said.

“When one of the younger organizers suggested ‘Bre-B-Q,’ her mom, with tears in her eyes looked at me and said Breonna would love Bre-B-Q, that would be really special,” Mallory continued.

BreonnaCon??? The influencers and "activists" are really gonna do an event named BreonnaCon? The memefication of Breonna Taylor's death is sick. Clout chasing in the name of "community", when most of your actions are anti-Black. https://t.co/nMmkhmoGwz — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 22, 2020

the very blatant capitalizing on black death w/this breonnacon nonsense is really gross. why would anyone turn this woman's brutal assassination by police into an all-day empowerment seminar? wtf is wrong w/ppl?! honor her by supporting her family & calling for the end of police. — Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) August 22, 2020

There are really no words for BREONNACON. That’s how vile it is. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) August 22, 2020

why did i just get a press release about a “BreonnaCon” with like influencers and celebrities? — ryan mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) August 21, 2020

SHAUN KING WAS AT BREONNACON SKSJDNS WHY AM I NOT SURPRISED pic.twitter.com/4UdSEiFp1h — maddi frank (@maddi_frank) August 24, 2020

Sometimes you see something and know, without a shadow of a doubt, that there were no Black people in the room where it happened. Then you see something like “BreonnaCon” and “Bre-B-Q” that blows that assumption to pieces. — Kirsten West Savali (@KWestSavali) August 22, 2020

There’s a “free drinks before 11pm” quality about that BreonnaCon flyer. And the fact that she’s in the background like a ghost… — Self-Expelled French Houseguest. (@thewayoftheid) August 22, 2020

