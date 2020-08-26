CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now

Facial massage treatment

Source: bojanstory / Getty

In case you haven’t noticed, Black beauty products give us all types of joy here at Hello Beautiful. Just knowing that something was made for us by us, is enough to leave us gleaming with pride.

For this week’s #BuyBlack roundup, we’re digging up the best skincare, haircare and makeup finds to help you lovely ladies and gents take your beauty game to the next level. And whether you’re looking to restock a few favorites or ready to shop until you’ve had your fix, these products will meet your expectations.

You know what to do! Break out your credit cards and follow along to browse through our seven Black beauty picks for the week.

1. PRIME BEAUTY COSMETICS

Brown skin and bronzer is a match made in heaven. Thanks to Prime Beauty Cosmetics, the Chocolate Litty Brownzer ($21.00, Primebeautycosmetics.com) will add warmth to your skin and enhance your features.

2. LUVSCRUB

View this post on Instagram

Ingrown hairs? We don’t know her 😏

A post shared by LUV SCRUB® (@luvscrub) on

Take cleansing your skin to the next level with the LUV SCRUB’s Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Luvscrub.com). This mesh is specially designed to help you clean every inch of your body. Just lather with your favorite soap and massage your skin.

3. MISS JESSIE’S

Give your curls a boost in moisture without the fear of weighing them down. Miss Jessie’s Multicultural Styling Lotion ($14.40, Missjessies.com) fights frizz and gives your curls good hold for a long-lasting style.

4. KHARI BARBIE BEAUTY

Work on getting your desired length with the Khar Barbie Hair Stimulating Hair Growth Formula ($40.00, kharibarbiebeauty.com). The brainchild of entrepreneur Masika Kalysha, this hair oil is made with imported oils that promotes hair growth, strengthens hair follicles, softens thick and frizzy hair, and much more.

5. PURE TROPIX

Soak your cares away with Pure Tropix Lime Acai Body Scrub ($17.99, Puretropix.com). It;s made with 100 percent Brazilian sea salt, acai, lime and cupuacu butter to soften and nourish dull skin.

6. BENEATH YOUR MASK

The Beneath Your Mask Heal Skin Souffle ($28.00, Beneathyourskin.com) is a multitasking dream. This souffle helps to fight aging, reuce the apperance of stretch marks, maintain skin’s elasticity, and protect skin from free radicals.

7. LATCHED & HOOKED

Crochet braids have become one of the most notable protective styles and Latched & Hooked is making it easy for you to create the look for yourself. The line offers chemical-free synthetic hair in an array of patterns and textures.

DON’T MISS:

10 Black Owned Swimsuit Brands You Need to Shop

10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter

7 Black Beauty Products That You Need to Shop Now

 

7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close