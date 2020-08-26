CLOSE
PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Singer and songwriter PJ Morton stepped into his family legacy and created a gospel album, “Gospel According To PJ.”

After having success in R&B and pop music, he decided that the pandemic was the perfect time to drop some inspirational and feel-good music.  

He shared details of growing up in the church and how he felt that his purpose was to be different from his father, Bishop Paul S. Morton but that gospel is still apart of his roots.

Listen to his story and where he found the inspiration for this album.

