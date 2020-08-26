Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off 68-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

Tia Mowry has a lot to celebrate these days. The beloved actress is on the top of everyone’s mind after Netflix picked up her old show The Game — simultaneously thrusting Melanie Barnett back into our brains. And now she’s showing off her 68-pound postpartum weight loss.
In case you haven’t been keeping up with the twin sister, Tia took fans on her weight-loss journey all leading up to this triumphant moment. We watched her give birth (well not the actual birth, you know what we mean) and snap back on her own terms, not like we often see on social media.
I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️
Tia dedicates her social media platform to spreading body positivity and self-acceptance by practicing what she preaches.
Tia’s approach to the “snap back” body is refreshing after seeing countless celebrity women and influencers instantly revert back to their pre-pregnancy bodies.
In March, Tia shard a photo of her stretch marks, encouraging other women to embrace their flaws.
Day 8 of #saferathome. Wanted to make sure you are guys are keeping your #health and #mentalhealth in check. Just a few of the ways I’ve been doing just that. Apps such as @calm has helped with mediation, FaceTiming family and friends, and just letting my feet touch the grass (becoming one with nature) known as #grounding has helped with #peace of mind. When it comes to my #health, I’ve been focusing on things that support my #immunesystem system. Not forgetting to eat my veggies (frozen) and fruits loaded in vitamin C including supplements with Zinc, garlic, and iron @shopanser just to name a few. I’m also #workingout out to help with #immunity. It’s amazing how many incredible apps are avail to help keep your body moving! Also, in my Instagram stories, I’ve been giving some recipes and activities I’ve been doing with the kids to help keep us all sane. Ps, YES those are stretch marks and I’m freaking proud of them!
Tia has shown us how to embrace our stripes, rock our grey, decorate or home and hit our goals with good old fashion hard work. We stan a queen who loves herself and inspires other women to do the same!
