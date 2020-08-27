Despite controversy surrounding their age difference, Marques Houston, 39, and his beautiful wife Miya Dickey, 19, tied the knot this week in a intimate ceremony at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California, US Weekly reports. And yes, IMX was in attendance (if you’re wondering).

Dickey looked stunning in a white lace gown by Jomo Patterson while Marques donned a white Shaker tuxedo.

The newlyweds both posted a romantic shot from their set of wedding photos, which were captured by Khristian Snyder. R&B singer Major surprised the bride with a live performance of Why I Love You.

Dickey celebrated her bachelorette party one month ago with friends over a virtual Zoom call.

“Literally the best friends/ bridal party I could ever ask for. Thank you guys for setting this lil quarantine bridal shower up for me! And thank you to everyone who sent me gifts or just popped on the zoom call to show support and love!!! Love you all so much! ,” she captioned the bridesmaid photo on Instagram.

Houston and Dickey got engaged in 2019 after five months of dating. They met at their Jehova’s Witness group. They made headlines after their age became a topic of discussion on social media. Houston quickly defended his relationship, saying, “With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is, let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors.”

And there you have it. Congrats to the lovely couple!

Marques Houston And Miya Dickey Tie The Knot In Fabulous Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

