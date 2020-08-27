Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping Black Kid And Calling Him N-Word, Cops Say

Zager told the cops that she was stopped at the end of the race when a car rear-ended her “at full speed.” She said the kid driving the car didn’t apologize so she “tapped” him in the face, according to the arrest report.

When Zager described the incident to police, she admitted that she shouldn’t have hit a child. However, after the incident, she didn’t show the same remorse when she told an employee, “that f*cking ni**er hit me in the back,” according to the report.

The boy’s dad explained to cops that another car had rammed into a row of carts, causing a chain of collisions that caused his son’s cart to hit Zager’s. Another kid said Zager got out of her cart, slapped the boy with an open palm and told a bystander, “The ni**er hit me. The ni**er hit me,” says the report.

The 11-year-old boy Zager slapped provided the same account about his cart getting pushed into Zager’s. However, he says he didn’t hear what she said when she slapped him because he was still processing what had just occurred, says the report. Because the boy’s left cheek was swollen, the Boca Raton Fire-Rescue paramedics provided him with an ice pack to help with the swelling.