The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin has sparked civil unrest all over The United States. Protests have even ended in violence, murder, and the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Ryan Cameron had the opportunity to have a candid conversation with Jacob Blake’s Uncle, Justin Blake about the current condition of his nephew, and how the family is holding up during this traumatic experience. He said that Jacob was still temporarily paralyzed and his situation is still severe, but is asking for everyone’s prayers. The family has been showering the children with love and do plan on setting up consoling.

He also demanded action from both political parities and called for immediate change in policies.

“We are going to correct this! We want to live like human beings just like everyone else in America.”

He also thanked the WNBA and NBA for everything they have done to bring awareness to the situation.

Listen to the full interview below..

Jacob Blake’s Uncle Gives Update On Nephew’s Health [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.com

