Mayvenn Launches Custom Wig Styling Service

Mayvenn Wig Customization

Source: Mayvenn / Mayvenn

If you’re hip to the wig game, then you know that buying a unit is going to lead to you trimming excess lace for the perfect fit. So, when we found out that Mayvenn has launched their new custom wig service, we couldn’t help but crave more details.

See, Mayvenn has come a long way in the hair game. By being the first hair brand to create a free install service with a qualifying purchase, hair lovers have been taking advantage of the perks. And now the custom wig service is set to do theame thing for wig lovers.

The service is all about giving clients a one of a kind without wihout the extra hassle. Each wig is handmade to fit the shaoe of your head. And while you can get a wig made by a stylist, you’ll have to spend extra coin to really style the unit to your liking. And this is where the brand separated themself from the rest.

Not only are you able to get a customized wig, Mayvenn is giving you the perks of tinting, cutting lace, bleaching knots and basic styling all for free. Yes, you read that correctly. And you’re not reserved to getting a basic wig. Youc an choose from a 360 design, a u-part wig, lace closre, or lace frontal. You just have to make a qualifying purchase to get things started.

And the process is really simple. All you have to do is go on the website, buy your hair and choose your stylist. The Mayvenn team will assist you with scheduling your appointment to have your head measured. Once you receive your hair, you’ll need to give it to your stylist. And in one week, your new custom wig will be ready for pick-up.

Keep in mind, this service can easily cost you a pretty coin. But thanks to Mayvenn, you’ll be able to get a top-quality, handmade unit without having to break your pockets.

Best of all, you’ll have you pick of various textures so you can get a wig that suits your style. From Brazilian hair to Indian hair and more, you’ll have a new unit that was made especially for you.

What say you? Are you loving Mayvenn’s new Custom Wig Service? Do you plan on purchasing your next week from the brand? Give us all of the tea in the comment section below.

Mayvenn Launches Custom Wig Styling Service  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

