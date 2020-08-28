CLOSE
Ty Dolla $ign ft. Nicki Minaj “Expensive,” Keke Palmer “Virgo Tendencies” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.20

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj get expensive taste and Keke Palmer lives up to her astrological sign. Today's Daily Visuals.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Though rap stars are known to ball out of control and make it rain like El Nino out chea, not many of them go out and spoil that one lucky woman in their lives, but Ty Dolla $ign seems to be an exception to that rule.

For his Nicki Minaj assisted visuals to “Expensive,” Ty Dolla $ign blesses a pretty young woman with his credit card and lets her rack up on expensive attire to the point the man can build a new outhouse with all the boxes and bags she brings to his luxurious home. Talk about spreading the wealth.

On the R&B tip, Keke Palmer welcomes the month of September by bigging up those who share in the 6th astrological sign and heats things up for her sultry visuals to “Virgo Tendencies.” Happy belated, Keke!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kane Brown featuring Nelly, Ruste Juxx, and more.

TY DOLLA $IGN FT. NICKI MINAJ – “EXPENSIVE”

KEKE PALMER – “VIRGO TENDENCIES”

KANE BROWN FT. NELLY – “COOL AGAIN”

RUSTE JUXX – “AMERIKKKAN”

BIZZY BANKS – “EXTRA STURDY”

BIZZY CROOK – “JOKES ON YOU”

KING VON – “HOW IT GO”

TY BRI FT. MULATTO – “WAKE UP”

Ty Dolla $ign ft. Nicki Minaj “Expensive,” Keke Palmer “Virgo Tendencies” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

